AEW

AEW Double or Nothing airs live on Saturday, May 25, on PPV and iPPV. It includes two matches that will determine the number one contenders for the new AEW World Championship and a mix of familiar and new faces for all but the most prolific watchers of wrestling or people who just decided to watch wrestling for the first time today.

AEW Double or Nothing Card:

1. Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

2. Cody vs. Dustin

3. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

4. AAA World Tag Team Championship match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Brothers

5. SCU vs. #STRONGHEARTS

6. Aja Kong, Emi Sakura, and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami, Riho, and Hikaru Shida

7. Best Friends vs. Angèlico and Jack Evans

8. (Pre-Show) Casino Battle Royal

9. (Pre-Show) Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara

You can read our rundown of the card here. Or you can go in blind! Experience this thing however you want to experience it!

Make sure to give favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread a thumbs up, because we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in the Best and Worst of Double or Nothing column. Flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!