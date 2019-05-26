AEW Double Or Nothing Results

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.25.19

AEW

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free All Elite Wrestling Double Or Nothing results. The first show under the AEW banner featured Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho in a Wrestle Kingdom rematch, Cody (Rhodes) vs. Dustin (Also Rhodes), and more.

The Buy In:

1. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page won the Casino Battle Royale. The final four were Adam Page, MJF, Luchasaurus, and Jimmy Havoc. Luchasaurus eliminated Havoc with a big boot. Page pulled down the ropes to eliminate Luchasaurus. MJF tried to sneak up and eliminate Page from behind, but Page recovered, hit a clothesline, and tossed MJF to win the match. Page will move on to face the winner of Jericho vs. Omega in AEW’s first World Championship match.

– Peter Avalon and Leva Bates shushed each other about who is or isn’t The Librarian.

2. Kip Sabian defeated Sammy Guevara. Sabian blocked a 630 senton with his knees, then hit his “Deathly Hallows” finisher to win the match.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dean Ambrose#Pro Wrestling
TAGSAEWAEW DOUBLE OR NOTHINGAll Elite WrestlingDEAN AMBROSEDouble Or Nothing 2019PRO WRESTLING
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP