AEW Double Or Nothing Results

AEW

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free All Elite Wrestling Double Or Nothing results. The first show under the AEW banner featured Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho in a Wrestle Kingdom rematch, Cody (Rhodes) vs. Dustin (Also Rhodes), and more.

The Buy In:

1. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page won the Casino Battle Royale. The final four were Adam Page, MJF, Luchasaurus, and Jimmy Havoc. Luchasaurus eliminated Havoc with a big boot. Page pulled down the ropes to eliminate Luchasaurus. MJF tried to sneak up and eliminate Page from behind, but Page recovered, hit a clothesline, and tossed MJF to win the match. Page will move on to face the winner of Jericho vs. Omega in AEW’s first World Championship match.

– Peter Avalon and Leva Bates shushed each other about who is or isn’t The Librarian.

2. Kip Sabian defeated Sammy Guevara. Sabian blocked a 630 senton with his knees, then hit his “Deathly Hallows” finisher to win the match.