AEW Dynamite Bash At The Beach Results 1/15/20

1. Kenny Omega & Hangman Adam Page defeated the Best Friends, Proud & Powerful, and the Young Bucks . Page pinned Chuck Taylor after he and Kenny hit him with a V-Trigger/Buckshot combination. Omega and Page will face SCU for the Tag Titles next week.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for January 15, 2020. The Bash at the Beach show featured a Four Way Tag Team #1 Contendership Match, and PAC versus Darby Allin in the Main Event. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

— Cody came to the ring to give his answer to MJF’s stipulations for their match. After discussion all three stupulations, he agreed to all of them: he won’t touch MJF until revolution, he’ll face Wardlow in a cage match, and he’ll let MJF give him ten lashes with a belt.

— Joey Janela cut a promo, in which he’s dismissive of Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian, and talks up his match next week with Rey Fenix.

— Brandi Rhodes, Mel, and Luther entered for their tag match. Statlander came out and immediately got in Brandi’s face, but Mel got between them. When Shida entered, Luther blocked her way to the ring while Brandi and Mel attacked Kris. Hikaru hit Luther with her kendo stick and got in the ring.

2. Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida defeated Brandi Rhodes and Mel (with Luther). Statlander pinned Mel after a piledriver.

— In some kind of dark boardroom, a Dark Order deputy talked to an unseen leader who spoke in a distorted voice. With the aid of a slideshow, they discussed which roster members could be recruited to the Dark Order, showing a special interest in Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

— During the split-screen commercial, Sammy Guevara used cue cards to call out Jon Moxley for cheating the Inner Circle out of a car. When the commercial ended, Moxley drove the car into the arena.

3. Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara. Mox won by submission with a sleeper hold.

— After the match, the entire Inner Circle attacked Jon Moxley, and Jericho drove a spike from his jacket into Moxley’s eye.

— Backstage after a commercial, Chris Jericho told Jennifer Sterger that what happened to Moxley was his own fault, and that next week they’ll do the same thing to Jurassic Express.

4. MJF, the Butcher, and the Blade (with Wardlow and the Bunny) defeated Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Diamond Dallas Page. In the midst of a chaotic match, MJF rolled up Marshall.

— Jennifer Sterger was trying to interview SCU when an obviously drunk Hangman Page interrupted. Kenny Omega came in and apologized for him and promised a “gentleman’s contest” next week.

MASSIVE coffin drop #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/gUKISQIB8P — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 16, 2020

5. PAC defeated Darby Allin. Darby gave it his all, but PAC eventually pinned him after the Black Arrow. PAC will now face Jon Moxley next week to become #1 Contender to Jericho’s title.

— PAC told Tony Schiavone that he’s already the #1 Contender because Moxley has been physically incapacitated. Backstage, Moxley came out of an ambulance with a bandaged eye and came out onto the stage to tell PAC he’ll see him next week even if he’s got one eye.