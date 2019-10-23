Welcome to week four of the Wednesday Night Wars between All Elite Wrestling Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT live on USA Network. We continue to navigate this exciting new era for pro wrestling, where they’ve decided to put all the good stuff in one four-hour long two-hour block in the middle of the week. The ratings are making it seem less like a war than intended, but if you look to your right and then look to your left, you’ll see two people on the Internet ready to explain to you why ratings don’t matter anymore.