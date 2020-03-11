Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And NXT Open Discussion Thread (3/11/20)

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring an episode of NXT aired for the first time from the WWE Performance Center against a tag team main event with a mystery partner for Hangman Page and the rules announcement for BLOOD AND GUTS on AEW Dynamite.

On tonight’s cards:



AEW Dynamite

AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Page and a mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with Wardlow and The Bunny)

Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Rey Fenix) vs. Private Party and Joey Janela

Ortiz (with Santana) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

Blood and Guts Match rules announcement

NXT

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The BroserWeights (c) vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Cameron Grimes

TakeOver Tampa Bay Ladder Match Qualifier: Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!