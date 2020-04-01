Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week we’ve got the first TakeOver Tampa Bay make-up episode of NXT featuring a triple threat match for the North American Championship and a women’s division gauntlet, against an AEW Dynamite featuring the AEW debut of Lance Archer, another side of the bracket for the TNT Championship tournament announced, and more.

AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears

Lance Archer’s AEW debut

The Natural Nightmares’ AEW Dynamite debut

Kenny Omega vs. Trent

Four remaining names in the TNT Championship tournament will be announced

NXT

Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest

Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

Second Chance Gauntlet Match for a spot in the NXT Women’s Title Number One Contender’s Ladder Match: Kayden Carter vs. Dakota Kai vs. Xia Li vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah vs. Deonna Purrazzo

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!