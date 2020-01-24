AEW Dynamite Cruised To Another Ratings Victory Over NXT

AEW Dynamite continued to edge out WWE NXT in the Wednesday night ratings war this week, per Showbuzz Daily.

AEW’s pre-taped Chris Jericho Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea edition of Dynamite, featuring an AEW Tag Team Championship match and a number one contender match for the AEW Championship (while everyone was on a boat), brought in 871,000 viewers. In comparison, Wednesday’s NXT on USA Network, headlined by a North American Championship match between Keith Lee and Roderick Strong, brought in 769,000. For anyone keeping track, last week’s viewership battle went 940,000 to a flat 700,000, meaning Dynamite’s viewership actually went down by 7% this week, while NXT’s was up by roughly 10%.