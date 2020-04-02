AEW Dynamite Results 4/1/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for April 1, 2020. The latest empty arena show featured Kenny Omega versus Trent from Best Friends, Cody Rhodes teaming up with Darby Allin to face Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears, the announcement of the second half of the TNT Championship tournament, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

– The full brackets for the TNT Championship tournament were announced.

We've got a bracket! Let's hear it, give us your predictions 🤔#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2KbEIPm2UQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 2, 2020

– Tony Schiavone and Cody are on commentary again, with an assist from Pharaoh the dog.

1. Kenny Omega defeated Trent with the One-Winged Angel. Omega helped Trent up after the match and fist-bumped him.

2. Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jayy. Shida won with a knee to the back of the head, followed by a Falcon Arrow. Britt Baker was among the wrestlers at ringside for the match, and she and Shida had words before and afterward. Also, Baker ate a sandwich because she thought the match was boring.

– A video package about Jon Moxley’s rivalry with Jake Hager aired. Moxley mentioned that they used to listen to the Jerky Boys together. I didn’t need to include that in the results, but I felt like you should know. Moxley and Hager will face off for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite in two weeks.

3. Lance Archer murdered Marko Stunt. Colt Cabana was on commentary. Archer won with a chokeslam and his Blackout slam. After the match, Archer chokeslammed Stunt from the ring apron onto the wrestlers at ringside.

– Another video of Brodie Lee bossing around the Dark Order aired.

4. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) defeated Dark Order members 8 and 9. “8” and “9” were generic masked men. The Nightmares won their Dynamite debut with their tandem cutter finisher.