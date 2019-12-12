AEW Dynamite Results 12/11/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for December 11, 2019. The show featured a street fight between the Young Bucks and Proud and Powerful, Cody Rhodes in a tag team match against The Butcher and The Blade, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. Jon Moxley defeated Alex Reynolds almost immediately with a running knee and a Paradigm Shift. Reynolds’ partner John Silver tried to help out, but got dropped as well. After the match, Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle came to the ring.

– Jericho explained the history between he and Moxley, noting that Moxley once came to him and asked him for advice on how to be a star and putting him over as a former adversary. Jericho tried to get Moxley to join forces with the Inner Circle and gave him a t-shirt.

2. The Butcher and The Blade defeated Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall with a suplex and lungblower combination on Marshall. After the match, Darby Allin marched to the ring and offered Rhodes a hand.

– MJF cut a promo insulting Cody Rhodes’ hair and lisp, and said he’d face him in a match under a few conditions. He’ll reveal those stipulations in Jacksonville.

– The Dark Order recruited Alex Reynolds to the group using a video on a hotel room channel, somehow.

3. Big Swole defeated Emi Sakura. Swole won her Dynamite debut with a ripcord rolling elbow.

– PAC demanded a rubber match against Kenny Omega.

4. Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defeated Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears. Joey Janela caused a distraction by tying up Tully Blanchard and recreating Spears’ entrance on the stage. Spears left the match and brawled to the back, leaving Sabian. Omega appeared to have the match won, but Page tagged in and hit the Buckshot Lariat to win the match.

– Brandi Rhodes has added a mysterious, unidentified bald man to her spooky faction.