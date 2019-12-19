AEW Dynamite Results 12/18/19

— The show opens with everyone already in the ring and the first match starting.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for December 18, 2019. The show featured a the Young Bucks versus SCU for the Tag Team Championship, Jungle Boy versus Le Champion Chris Jericho, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. The Lucha Bros defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page. Pentagon Jr pinned Omega after a double foot stomp.

— After the match, Kenny started to fight with Page, and then PAC interrupted from the titanton. The camera followed PAC to the locker room, where he began sneaking up on Michael Nakazawa. Kenny ran to the back to save his friends, but backstage (on picture-in-picture during the commercial) he was attacked by the Lucha Bros. Adam Page made the save, and after a moment the two of them went looking for PAC. Darby Allin came down the Hall with a skateboard, and the camera began following him instead as he heads toward his entrance for the next match.

2. Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin defeated the Butcher and the Blade (with the Bunny). After Darby Allin took out the Butcher with a Coffin Drop, Cody hit a Cody Cutter on the Blade for a three-count.

3. Awesome Kong (with Brandi Rhodes and Melanie Cruise) defeated Miranda Alisay. This was a squash match, and of course they cut out a lock of Miranda’s hair afterward.

— In an interview segment, Jungle Boy told Jim Ross that he respects Chris Jericho, but he’s not afraid of him. He said his dad would be proud of where he is tonight.

4. Jungle Boy (with Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) versus Chris Jericho (with Jake Hager) ended in a time limit draw. During the match, Jake Hager attacked Jungle Boy. Then he knocked out Marko Stunt and fought with Luchasaurus, and Aubrey Edwards made all three of them leave ringside. As the ten minute time limit drew near, Jericho had Jungle Boy in the Walls of Jericho, but Jungle Boy didn’t tap and the match ended. An angry Jericho demanded that the Timekeeper give him five more minutes, which he did. Then Jungle Boy started to get the upper hand, so Jericho grab the title and fled.

— After throwing a tantrum during the commercial break, Chris Jericho argued with Tony Schiavone about whether Jungle Boy had lasted ten minutes with him. Finally, Le Champion took the mic from Tony and addressed Jon Moxley, saying he still wants him in the Inner Circle, but Mox can have Christmas to think about it.

— Backstage, SCU was cutting a promo on the Young Bucks when the Lucha Bros interrupted to accuse Christopher Daniels of not having “it” anymore. Sky and Kaz wanted him to show he did still have it, but Daniels looked defeated and left instead.

5. Kris Statlander defeated Britt Baker. The Alien pinned the Dentist after a piledriver. She’ll face Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship on New Years Day.

— Tony Schiavone tried to interview Statlander, but she just booped his nose. Then Brandi came out and asked Kris if she’s with the Nightmare Collective or not. Kris looked like she was going to boop Brandi’s nose, but then she wagged her finger in Brandi’s face instead. Melanie Cruise and Awesome Kong came threateningly down the ramp, and then Brandi blindsided Statlander with her shoe. The Nightmare Collective laughed and left as Sadie Gibbs came out to help Kris up.

— Backstage, Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard talked about how they need to find Shawn a tag team partner he has a mental connection with, like Tully had with Arn Anderson.

— The Young Bucks had a video package where they talked about how they’ve succeeded in making the Tag Team Division important in AEW, but they haven’t been the best tag team in the company. Tonight they want that to change.

6. Tag Team Championship Match: SCU defeated the Young Bucks. Kazarian pinned Matt Jackson after the SCU Later.

— After the main event, the Dark Order invaded the arena. Evil Uno said tonight is an initiation, and the Creepers swarmed the two teams in the ring. Among them were the Beaver Boys, dressed like Creepers, but unmasked. Cody, Kenny Omega, and Dustin Rhodes came out and joined in the fight. After the Dark Order had won the brawl, the Beaver Boys received their Creeper masks and they all chanted as the show ended.