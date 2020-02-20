AEW Dynamite Results 2/19/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for February 19, 2020. The show featured a Tag Team Battle Royal, a Steel Cage Match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. The Young Bucks won the Tag Team #1 Contenders Battle Royal. After Nick Jackson had already been eliminated, Matt Jackson single-handedly eliminated Santana and Ortiz, earning the Young Bucks a title shot at AEW Revolution.

2. Kris Statlander defeated Shanna by pinfall with a piledriver. Britt Baker was on commentary for this match.

— Tony Schiavone interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose, who said that winning the Belt was justice, because she should have been the first Women’s Champion, and her face should be on all the posters. She said that Riho might be brave, but Nyla represents power. Kris Statlander came out and acted like she was going to boop Nyla’s nose, but then booped the title instead. Then Big Swole came out and got in Nyla’s face too. Officials got between them to keep a brawl from breaking out.

3. Jon Moxley defeated Jeff Cobb by pinfall with a small package. After the match, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager beat down Moxley. Dustin Rhodes attempted to make the save and got beaten down too. Then Darby came out and beat up the Inner Circle with his skateboard.