AEW Dynamite Results 3/4/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for March 4, 2020. The show featured a tag team main event with a sudden stipulation, an appearance from the legendary Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.
AEW Dynamite Results:
– New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley opened the show. He was interrupted by Chris Jericho, who said the Inner Circle is putting the entire AEW roster on watch, and that he’ll voluntarily leave AEW for 60 days if if Moxley can leave the ring under his own power after the main event.
1. SCU and Colt Cabana defeated The Dark Order. Cabana pinned Reynolds with a Superman Pin to win the match for his team. Afterward, Evil Uno once again threatened everyone with the arrival of the “Exalted One.”
2. Big Swole defeated Leva Bates. Dr. Britt Baker joined commentary and brought Starbucks for Tony Schiavone. Swole pinned Bates after hitting Dirty Dancing.
– Cody Rhodes came to the ring to talk about how difficult it was to lose to MJF at Revolution. He was interrupted by wrestling legend Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, who said he was bringing the “dark side” to AEW, will be at ringside when his “client” faces Cody, and that he wants Cody’s share of “the pie.”
3. PAC defeated Chuck Taylor. Taylor missed a moonsault, allowing PAC to lock in the Brutalizer and tap him out. After the match, Trent and Orange Cassidy had staredowns with PAC but were jumped by the Lucha Bros. They’re now calling themselves “Death Triangle.” They then posed with the fallen Orange Cassidy, with Pentagon biting Cassidy’s ear.
4. Jake Hager defeated QT Marshall by submission. After the match, Hager refused to release the submission. Dustin Rhodes made the save, but got attacked by the rest of the Inner Circle. That brought out Cody and Matt Jackson to help out, and eventually Hangman Page, who hit a Buckshot Lariat to take out Hager. Page drank a beer, gave Jackson the finger, and left.
– MJF cut a promo on defeating Cody Rhodes at Revolution and debuted his “I pinned Cody” t-shirt.
5. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. A group of masked men that turned out to be the Inner Circle attacked Moxley during his entrance, injuring him and taking him out of the match. Allin fought the match alone, and stayed competitive until accidentally diving through the ropes into a Judas Effect elbow from Jericho. Guevara then pinned Allin. After the match, Moxley returned to the ring with a chair looking to get vengeance for the attack, but was hit from behind by Jake Hager. The Inner Circle continued attacking Moxley, ultimately powerbombing him off the stage through a table.
– Lance Archer was advertised for the episode, but didn’t appear.