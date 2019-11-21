AEW Dynamite Results 11/20/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for November 13, 2019. The episode featured Nick Jackson versus Fenix, Darby Allin rising to the challenge of Jon Moxley, and the first ever Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

AEW Dynamite Results:

1. Fenix defeated Nick Jackson by pinfall with a spinning muscle buster. Nick offered to shake hands after the match, but Fenix refused.

2. Hikary Shida defeated Britt Baker by pinfall with a running knee.

— In a video segment, a nerdy man was bullied in a subway station. With his glasses broken he got on the train and watched a self-help video that turned out to be recruitment propaganda for the Dark Order.

3. Hangman Adam Page and MJF won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. The other competitors were Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford), Pentagon Jr, Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt, and Billy Gunn. Wardlow also showed up to interfere on MJF’s behalf. Page and MJF will have a match next week to determine the final Diamond Dozen winner.

— Jericho came to the ring with Jake Hager. He acting like he was going to apologize for his outburst last week, but he couldn’t make himself say the word “sorry,” so Jake said it for him. He announced that next week at Dynamite in Chicago he’s having a Thanksgiving Celebration. SCU interrupted, and Scorpio Sky cut a promo about pinning Jericho last week. Jericho said that Sky isn’t in his league, and he wants a one-on-one match with him to prove it. SCU used reverse psychology to get Jericho to make it a title match that will happen next week. The rest of the Inner Circle came out and they brawled. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa came out to save SCU from the beatdown, but were quickly taken out. Jurassic Express came out next, and Luchasaurus stared down Jake Hager, who fled the ring.

Back from commercial, Peter Avalon has joined Luchasaurus in the ring.

4. Luchasaurus defeated the Librarian Peter Avalon. This was a squash match.

5. Private Party defeated Proud & Powerful by pinfall with the Gin and Juice. The match was dedicate to the memory of Matt Travis. When Santana had a weapon that the ref didn’t see, Nick Jackson appeared and stole it from him. After the match, Sammy Guevara brawled with Jackson, and then Dustin Rhodes ran in and turned the tide for the babyfaces, despite still having a cast on his arm.

— Kenny Omega cut a promo in a weight room, about how he’s lost his marbles ever since he lost to PAC at All Out, so he has to beat PAC in their rematch next week.

— Darby Allin’s entrance for the Main Event was preceded by a video in which he climbed inside a body bag with “MOX” written on it, and then crowd surfed in it at a concert. Then some guys carried the body bag onto the stage, and Darby emerged with his skateboard. Moxley entered through the crowd, and Allin jumped him as he approached the ring. They brawled in the crowd before the match officially started.

6. Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin by pinfall after hitting the Paradigm Shift off the ropes.