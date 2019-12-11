Welcome to the December 11 edition of the AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. If you haven’t been following along , you’ve been missing out on the Internet’s funniest community of wrestling fans watching two concurrent two-hour live shows of the best wrestling around.

AEW Dynamite

Street Fight: The Young Bucks vs. Proud and Powerful

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura

Luchasaurus vs. Sammy Guevara

Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian and Shawn Spears

“Chris Jericho reacts to Jungle Boy’s challenge.”

NXT

Number One Contender Triple Threat: Finn Bálor vs. Keith Lee vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush (c) vs. Angel Garza

Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!