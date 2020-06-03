Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week it’s an AEW Dynamite featuring Cody Rhodes’ first defense of the TNT Championship and the artists formerly known as The Revival against an episode of NXT featuring the finals of the (Interim) Cruiserweight Championship tournament, Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim, and more.

AEW Dynamite

TNT Championship Match: Cody (Rhodes) (c) vs. Jungle (Jack Perry) Boy

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

Tony Schiavone interviews FTR

Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

NXT

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament Finals Match: Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo del Fantasma

hopefully nobody else getting abducted by luchadores in the Full Sail parking lot (or attacked by them in the ring) (during tournament finals matches)

Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

whatever else they need to do to sell you on the fact that NXT TakeOver: In Your House happens this Sunday

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!