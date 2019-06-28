What To Expect At CEO And AEW’s Fyter Fest 2019 Event This Saturday

AEW

Stuck between All Elite Wrestling’s first event, Double or Nothing, and the sequel to the groundbreaking All In event — and just before Fight For The Fallen, the show that features the Rhodes Brothers vs. the Young Bucks up against an NXT-flavored Evolve event on WWE Network — lies “Fyter Fest.”

The event, whose name parodies the infamous Fyre Festival that you heard about in multiple documentaries, is a collaboration between All Elite Wrestling and CEO Fighting Game Championships. If you missed the Road to Fyter Fest series, here’s Cody (Rhodes) explaining the relationship between Kenny Omega, competitive gaming, and the idea of people who love fighting games getting the chance to realize that professional wrestling is the thing they love, come to life.

Since the event is on Saturday — we’ll be here with results and an open discussion thread, since it and its Buy In pre-show are airing for free on B/R Live — we thought we’d give you a run down on what you should expect to see, and the basics of what you need to know.