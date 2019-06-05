NJPW

Going into his match for the IWGP United States Championship against Juice Robinson, it seemed like Jon Moxley‘s post-WWE career couldn’t have a more positive buzz. His surprise appearance at Double or Nothing, the first PPV of his new home promotion All Elite Wrestling, was very well received, as was his ethering of the current WWE creative process. When he revealed his first match under his new/old persona would be in New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 5, people were excited to see Moxley in action sooner than they thought and in an environment perceived as more hard-hitting than where he had been working most of this decade.

(Before this article continues, here’s a note that it does continue spoilers for NJPW’s June 5 show, but only for the U.S title match. It does not mention the results of any other matches.)