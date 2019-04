MLW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF, is one of pro wrestling’s fastest rising stars. At 23, he works prolifically on the independent scene, is heavily featured on MLW, and signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

A video released on YouTube by Create A Pro Wrestling last night shows that MJF was impressing people in show business at an even younger age, namely the producers of The Rosie O’Donnell Show after his parents sent in a tape of him singing “You Are My Sunshine.”