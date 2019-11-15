All Elite Wrestling’s PPV Buy Numbers Remained High With ‘Full Gear’

Back when All Elite Wrestling‘s only live events were pay-per-views, the company’s PPV buy numbers were high, and for its first PPV since the premiere of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the numbers were similarly high.

While the event that is now basically the prequel to AEW, All In, had 55,000 buys, the first official AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, saw a huge increase in viewers. Double or Nothing was originally estimated to have about 98,000 buys, which was later updated to between 98,500 and 113,000. After two free events this summer that were free to stream on Bleacher Report Live, AEW’s All Out pay-per-view had a final estimate of about 100,000 buys.