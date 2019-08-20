AEW Revealed More Entrants For The All Out Women’s Battle Royal

AEW

As matches on the All Out card continue to be revealed, AEW also continues to reveal more names of confirmed entrants in the women’s Casino Battle Royal. Like the men’s Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing, it will be on the pre-show of the pay-per-view, determine a number one contender or the world championship (here the AEW Women’s World Championship), have kind of weird new battle royal rules, and included twenty-one competitors.

AEW doesn’t have that many women on their roster (they officially have eleven right now) so they’ve enlisted some pretty cool names from outside the company. Previous, they announced that Jazz, Ivelisse, and Teal Piper, the daughter of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper who will be making her pro wrestling debut at All Out and who, per a press release, signed with WOW Women of Wrestling soon after her participation was announced.