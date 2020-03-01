Here are your quick, editorial-free results from the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The show featured Jon Moxley challenging Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s World Championship, a grudge match between Cody and MJF, and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the full Ins and Outs of AEW Revolution review.

AEW Revolution results:

1. Pre-show: The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) with a roll-up after interference by Dark Order goons. The Order attacked SCU after the match. Colt Cabana tried to save them but was overwhelmed by the spooky perverts. After a fakeout that he might be The Exalted One, Christopher Daniels entered the ring to help his friends. Daniels, Cabana, Kazarian, and Sky successfully fought off the Dark Order together.



– Dezirae Schalice performed the national anthem to open the main card.

2. Jake Hager defeated Dustin Rhodes with a standing arm-triangle choke.

– A video announced that there will be the equivalent of a War Games match on the March 25 episode of Dynamite. This type of gimmick match will be called “Blood & Guts” in AEW.

3. Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara, pinning him after a Coffin Drop.

4. AEW Tag Team Championship match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) defeated The Young Bucks. Page pinned Nick Jackson after a Buckshot Lariat.

5. AEW Women’s World Championship match: Nyla Rose (c) defeated Kris Statlander, pinning her after an avalanche Beast Bomb.

A closer look at the new ink of @CodyRhodes.

Courtesy of @craigbrocktattoo @inkanddaggertattoo pic.twitter.com/XmMoe1UqgS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 1, 2020

– When he entered for his match with MJF, it was revealed that Cody now has a large neck tattoo of the Nightmare Family logo.

6. MJF defeated Cody after punching him in the face while wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

7. Pac defeated Orange Cassidy with The Brutalizer. This match included Cassidy doing non-comedy wrestling. The Lucha Brothers attacked Best Friends, who were at ringside for Cassidy, during this match, and the tag teams brawled to the back.

8. AEW World Championship match: Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho (c) with the Paradigm Shift. Moxley is now the second AEW World Champion.