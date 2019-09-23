Their main roster career has been derailed by injury and marred by some dumb storylines, but The Revival seem like they’re in a good place now as Smackdown Tag Team Champions and part of the #FTRKO alliance with Randy Orton. Interestingly, though, they may have become the first team to hold the NXT, Raw, and Smackdown tag titles about six months before their contracts are up.

Fightful reports that The Revival still had not re-signed with WWE ahead of their Clash of Champions win last Sunday, despite, “some renewed efforts to sign Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder” by the company.