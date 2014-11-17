AJ Lee Is Done With WWE Following Survivor Series, Say The Same Old Rumors

The writing is one the wall.
Every woman in WWE that isn’t AJ Lee is being herded under the ‘Total Divas’ banner. ‘Total Divas’ and the Divas Championship have been segregated, though the line between them is starting to wither and break. Every time AJ’s husband pops up somewhere, we’re reminded how “healthy and happy” they are away from wrestling. When she wrestles now, they chant his name.
The ending to this story is AJ Lee walking away from WWE and the entirety of the Divas division — including its championship — being absorbed into reality TV, right?
According to a rumor making the rounds this weekend, Survivor Series could be that ending. Via WrestleZone:
A rumor has been going around, recently addressed by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, that AJ Lee may be wrapping up her career in WWE. According to said rumor, which apparently stems from a legitimate backstage discussion, if AJ drops the Divas Championship to Nikki Bella at the upcoming Survivor Series PPV, it will be a strong indication that she is done.
The thing keeping this a “rumor” instead of “news” is how often it makes the rounds. It seems like every few months now, a specific show or loss means AJ’s finally fed up with WWE and ready to leave. Her early career was built around a deep, sincere love of wrestling and the larger “WWE Universe,” so we’re stuck between two perceived realities: the woman who has lived her dreams and now has better things to do, and the one who wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Also, remember when she was supposedly pregnant?
For better or worse, the next step is Sunday’s Survivor Series. It’ll be the End Of An Era, or maybe just the start of the next rumor cycle.
Makes sense, she has been pregnant for about 10 months now.
*applause*
I find the term “better things to do” funny in the context of AJ and Punk.
What exactly is a slow slide into obscurity better than?
P.S.: Main Roster Divas aren’t allowed to have characters or have decent matches anyway so it’s not like we’ll be missing out on anything due to her being gone. I hope Sasha/ Bayley/ Charlotte stay on nXt forever.
Yes, please. And also if the could “demote” Paige and Emma back to NXT, that would be great.
Living in your awesome mansion/making money off real estate/resting your battered body/doing whatever you want/bask in everything your accomplished in the wrestling biz > on the road 24/7. Call me crazy but AJ might be thinking among those lines
And selling her stuff for charity to help shelter dogs
[www.ebay.com]
Someone’s going to pay over $7K for this shirt… Must be nice to be rich.
The term “main roster” has become one of disdain. Why do we even watch RAW? AJ is really on the same level of talent of the NXT women, but I wouldn’t mind her coming down to NXT like Tyson Kidd and working her way up. NXT women going to the main roster, however, is not okay.
>.< isn't* really on the same level
I’ll fully buy into this if “better things to do” means “becoming a Sendai Girl”. I want to get into Japanese wrestling, and AJ vs Dash Chisako would ease me into it.
…I’m totally excited about her leaving if it’s because she’s going to Japan.
you should watch some Mio Shirai matches. she’s spectacular and as good as probably the best male wrestler you know of despite being in her early 20’s. she’s my favourite.
If she leaves, WrestingWithText is never gonna be the same.
Sad +1
Will no one think of the gifs???
Any chance she leaves and Punk returns and the crowd can chants “AJ LEE! AJ LEE! AJ LEE! ” at him?
+1 I always pictured that as my first reaction if I ever randomly saw C.M. Punk in public.
This was my theory when she announced her own personal, non-WWE affiliated website. You don’t suddenly start heavily bolstering and investing in your own personal brand unless the writing is on the wall. It’d be a shame but she’s been to the top of the mountain. What else is left for Alexander to conquer?
NXT? *fingers crossed*
Though seriously, I’m a pretty big fan of AJ, as a wrestler and as a person, but I gotta say, I’m not interested in her “brand” unless her brand is wrestling.
I will accept if her brand involves a web series involving wacky hijinks with her and Kaitlyn
Okay, you turned me.
Kaitlyn and her husband seem too busy pushing BootyScrunch tights or whatever it is on Twitter to have hijinks with AJ.
If she leaves I hope she retains by completely dismantling Nikki and then disappears through the crowd with the Diva’s title after blowing Stephanie McMahon a kiss.
AJ Lee is one of the top five talkers in WWE. I really hope they don’t lose her because nobody else in her division can believably say words into a microphone.
totally agreed.
I wish she’d become a wrestling commentator more than anything. her and christopher daniels both.
AJ screwed AJ
We’re not for mud slinging here. Whatever happened between Styles and Lee is for them and their significant others to discuss.
Johnny Slider +1
Maxine: Being a super gorgeous valet for a scary luchador
Aksana: Gone
Kaitlyn: Making clothes with her ridiculously jacked husband
Jamie: Somewhere in the ether
AJ: Rumored to be gone
Man, poor Naomi’s gonna have no NXT Season 3 friends left…
She still has Cole. YOU ALL STILL HAVE COLE!
NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!
You’re assuming Naomi’s sticking around. Her lack of Total Divas appearances makes me wonder if she’s not going to be around much longer.
Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.
it’s 3 heys
also, I love you Cami, but go screw somewhere else… we got pretty strong fandom feelings for AJ
Make it so.
It seems believable enough. AJ looks bored out there, just like CM Punk did before he left. I hope she sticks around because she gives me hope that one day they will have a good women’s division that gets more than 5 minutes of air time on Raw.
Also she JUST got a new shirt
[shop.wwe.com]
I mean, I GUESS it’s still possible, but if there’s a rumor that she’s leaving, it’s pretty apparent WWE knows about it. And if they did, why in the hell would they release a t-shirt less than a week before she bails?
I wouldn’t be surprised to see WWE try to scam AJ fans out of a last minute purchase.
I wouldn’t be surprised at this point. She doesn’t seem to fit anymore. Her character isn’t there, they aren’t doing much with her.
But she did recently do an interview and seemed jazzed about her potential future feud with Stephanie, so who knows? She’ll probably be pregnant with septuplets next month anyway.
In what way doesn’t AJ “fit”? The only difference between the division from last year to this year is that Paige was added and people don’t say Nikki sucks anymore. And I guess the major difference is that The Bellas are the center rather than AJ. Maybe that’s it? Give AJ a hot mic and she’ll make it all better.
What part of what she’s doing now is worth anything? What I mean is – at least she used to have a story. Now she skips in, snarks it up, skips out. It’s kind of lame, and a waste of her as a performer. It’s not a negative remark to me to say that she doesn’t fit. It’s almost like there’s no use for her right now.
Nothing of what AJ’s doing now is worth anything. But that’s true of everyone but The Bella Twins. Creative seems to “care” about one diva story only and they chose the Bellas garbage sister drama over AJ and Paige getting a real wrestling feud. That’s where AJ has no use. She’s too good for this shit.
I’m not a fan of hers, so it doesn’t break my heart if she moves on. I totally understand it, as clearly, she’s valued by wrestling fans and why piss around with a company that overlooks you time and time again. I do want to kick every person in the face who chooses to chant for CM Punk while she’s out being AJ Lee, but, that’s neither here nor there.
Hey, if you find a way to get away with punching guys who chant CM Punk at AJ, send me a line, I’ll gladly join you.
Thanks for understanding. Honestly, it sucks for everyone that often no more than 2 or 3 of the women have anything to do and what there is usually sucks. AJ just puts a popular face on that problem.
A mostly guaranteed AJ match/promo/sighting is one of the few remaining reasons I continue to watch Raw every week. She’s been my favourite “diva” since NXT season 3 and has become one of my favourite wrestlers of all-time in the years since then. If AJ leaves… Lester leaves.
respect for you for saying this, friend.
maybe she wants to take time off to be with her husband and maybe start a family…ever thought off that?…wwe work and travel is rigorous…sometimes these athletes need time off….just like anyone else who takes time off our jobs, and go on vacation…to relax..from work…
She’s looked like she’d rather be somewhere else ever since she came back. Punk really changed her.
Always love the “well this makes sense in my head so it HAS to be true”.
I had a feeling this would happen since few months ago but her interview says otherwise. I love AJ’s work on promos and commentary and her in-ring skills were good up to as far as Wrestlemania 30 just that it’s gone downhill a bit since then but she’s still decent in-ring skills wise. Most of all I’ll miss her selling….. SPEAR!
[24.media.tumblr.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Sigh…
<3 <3 <3
:'(