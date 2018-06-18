AJ Styles Is On The Cover Of ‘WWE 2K19’ And Has Issued A Million Dollar Challenge To Fans

06.18.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

WWE

A day after successfully defending his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Money In The Bank (by way of a swift kick to the balls), AJ Styles added WWE 2K19 cover athlete to his list of accomplishments this year.

Styles was officially announced as WWE’s new cover boy for their game with 2K Sports on Monday morning and noted that, as UpUpDownDown viewers and general followers of Styles know, he’s an avid gamer, so this is quite the honor for him.

“As a hardcore gamer and ambassador of everything it means to ‘Never Say Never’ in both my professional and personal life, it is a dream come true to be selected as the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar,” he said.

