A day after successfully defending his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Money In The Bank (by way of a swift kick to the balls), AJ Styles added WWE 2K19 cover athlete to his list of accomplishments this year.
Styles was officially announced as WWE’s new cover boy for their game with 2K Sports on Monday morning and noted that, as UpUpDownDown viewers and general followers of Styles know, he’s an avid gamer, so this is quite the honor for him.
“As a hardcore gamer and ambassador of everything it means to ‘Never Say Never’ in both my professional and personal life, it is a dream come true to be selected as the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar,” he said.
And the good news is, since it’s a match against Styles, even if you lose you get five more rematches.
The million dollar challenge should really be for the Million Dollar Championship belt.
Is this why Nak had to lose last night?
If Ted DiBiase doesn’t show up to kick the controller off somebody’s hand, these people have no drama in their souls.