Alan Moore Wants You To Boycott The Rock’s ‘Wretched’ New Movie, ‘Hercules’

Well, here’s a new feud I didn’t see coming — “The People’s Champ” The Rock vs. “The People’s Crank” Alan Moore.
Moore (Watchmen, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen) tackled Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie Hercules in a recent interview, calling it “wretched” and saying he can’t “un-recommend it too highly”, but his opinion isn’t just based on the fact that the film looks generally awful.
This latest version of Hercules is actually based on a graphic novel, Hercules: The Thracian Wars, written by the recently deceased Steve Moore, a longtime friend and mentor to Alan Moore (but no relation). According to Alan, Steve Moore was expecting to get a modest amount of money if The Thracian Wars was ever adapted (around $15,000) but the publisher of the book, Radical Comics, claims that isn’t in his contract and refused to pay up.
“In one of the several newspaper obituaries for Steve that we had over here […] it was saying that it was the money that Steve had received from this Hercules movie that was what had enabled Steve to work upon personal projects […] in the final years of his life. Steve didn’t get a penny from those bastards for the film.”
Moore was also incensed when producers of the film commented on several online Steve Moore obituaries…
“They had not, before Steve’s death, seen fit to mention his involvement with the original story. Like I say, that was his only consolation that his name was not going to be linked to this ignorant dreck. However, after Steve’s death, you could see that someone had thought, ‘Oh, there’ve been a couple of obituaries in the press and there’s quite a lot of talk about this. We could perhaps get some publicity for our film. It’s not like we’re going to have to pay him any money.'”
So, should you boycott Hercules because of Radical Comics/the producers’ treatment of Steve Moore? If that gives you a happy morally superior feeling inside, go for it, but personally I’m boycotting on account of The Rock’s ridiculous wig, because Jesus.
Rock totally has wavy auburn white guy hair, right?
Via Bleeding Cool
Not one thing about this movie seems to be either historically or mythologically accurate, or worse, interesting. I have no ill will towards the Rock, but I hope this movie tanks as hard as it deserves to.
It won’t. It has The Rock in it, people love period action movies right now, and it’s being released on a day when there’s no big marquee competition. Regardless of quality, this movie is going to do well.
1) You’re mad a Hercules movie won’t be historically accurate?
2) Have you ever read the original legends? He’s not what we’d call a “hero” these days. They kind of had to change things.
He should totally stay true to THE HISTORY!
Now lets all watch The Rock murder his family and go crazy while killing dozens of people and monsters.
I meant historically in terms of accurate depiction of the age it represents. I’m aware that it’s not a documentary, and the real Heracles, if there ever was one, did not possess superhuman powers, nor were there any giant birds, hydras, or other monsters to fight.
Yes, I will boycott this movie!
Alan Moore just needs to shut the hell up
Often he does, but I can find no fault in his “Don’t watch Hercules” message.
Or maybe stop listening to him when he states the obvious. It’s not his fault people are bastards.
This movie… looks… turrrrrrrrrrible.
Plus Alan Moore is a crazy person.
I’m cheering for the Asteroid.
I’ll just leave this image here, even though Alan has a point about creator rights. Just need to see Radical’s contract with Steve.
[www.flickr.com]
All I can say is every time I see that top pic, for a second I think it’s Dave Grohl.
Not much on the internet makes me literally LOL, but this did. Cheers.
I want to see this because it looks terrible. It looks like it’ll be a glorious train wreck.
he’s a genuine dude and a great entertainer, especially action settings like this. if this tanks i’ll blame shrimp fingers brett ratner.
actually, you should always blame brett ratner. for anything.
If we boycotted everything Alan Moore wanted us to, we would be stuck shivering in a rat infested apartment eating stale crackers and water
Thank you for actually making a valid point. You’re far better than most of the commentators on this article.
Why has the comic industry always been riddled with stories of creators being screwed like this? Every industry that has some barrier between inventor and consumer inevitably has problems, but comics seem to be the only one with few actual success stories.
Thanks for posting stuff like this though, I wouldn’t have heard about that interesting-sounding Hercules comic otherwise, the Rock’s movies really aren’t my cup of watered-down PG13 CGI-tea.
Because artists are all “Nah dude, it’s about the work not the money” on the front end. Then Disney gets involved and they’re like “Wait a minute, where’s mine?”
@Kungjitsu that’s a popular myth, but not really the truth. I could cite cases where someone was paid literally nothing of what was promised, but that’s mostly smaller publishers (like the defunct NOW comics company).
When Hollywood rips off an actor, they at least go to the trouble of using accounting bullshit. That’s how hugely popular films such as Harry Potter or Star Wars can be considered to have made ‘no profits’ for purposes of residuals.
Comics were considered pulp, disposable entertainment for most of their history so creators were treated like shit accordingly — a musician or filmmaker could complain about their treatment and people who considered what they did art would listen. There was nobody to listen to comic creators until recently.
The banner pic of Hercules makes me want to see the movie for the scene where a lion eats Hercules alive but then he crawls back out of its mouth and slays it. That’s in there, right?
Also, I think the wig thing indicates the filmmakers got the Hercules story and the Samson story mixed up a little.
@Rawhead Wrecks Its the Rock, in a lion skin fighting fictional monsters. The irrational Peta freak out alone will make this movie worth it to me. And we all know Peta’s already writing a letter or 5.
Alan Moore is the most pretentious, up-his-own-arse, prick in the comic-book industry (and that’s saying something).
If Shakespeare can be adapted to film, so can your fucking rags (which are fucking entertaining rags), you pretentious shit of a human being.
So much this
…Shakespeare’s pretty lowbrow, dude. Shakespeare was basically the Michael Bay of the 16th Century. Great writer and all, but not exactly on the level of J. R. R. Tolkien.
See how far we can take hyperbole?
It’s more the reverence and standing Shakespeare’s work has (which, to be fair, is easier when you’ve had 400 years of countless retellings and adaptations of your work).
Hyperbolic comments don’t change the fact Alan Moore is a pretentious prick who feels that his work should be left unsullied by – **patoohey – IRAN NUMBER VUN** – movies.
Tolkien’s ideas were great, but his writing was close to impenetrable at times. Now, Mark Twain on the other hand…
So Steve Moore took a well known character that had been around for literally two millennia and kinda tweaked the story, then he died, and now Alan Moore (no relation) is pissed because someone stole Steve Moore’s stolen story?
If the comic book company hadn’t kissed his ass at first and then changed their minds when money became involved, it wouldn’t be as much of an issue. And making lip service on the obits to sell your movie is beyond low. ‘Sides, S. Moore did come up with the plot. Movies used to have plots until Michael Bay ejaculated metal and ‘splosions and birthed a monsterous cthuloid cash engine on IMAX screens across the world.
So is Hercules supposed to have an afro then? Or the kid-n-play fade at least.
Or, you know, just Rock’s regular hair (or lack thereof these days). Greek mythical figure Hercules is already being played by a half black/half Samoan man. You’re fooling nobody by giving him Fabio hair.
Moore (Watchmen, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Your Nightmares)
Man eventually Alan Moore will die, and the world will be slightly happier.
Hercules does look like shit though
There’s a comic where the Grim Reaper actually comes to visit him, and Alan Moore terrifies Him so much that He just leaves. I’d post a link, but I’m lazy.
I don’t give two shits what this old ass has to say, I was never going to see it in the first place and wouldn’t even consider seeing it when it hits tv cause Brett Ratner’s name is attached to it…that’s all that needs to be said.
…Alan Moore gave us the greatest comic books of all time, comic books that proved to the mainstream that comic books should be taken seriously and not just casually dismissed.
You’re REALLY just gonna ignore that?
@Mus815 To be fair Watchmen was pretty much just a gritty reboot of the Charlton comic characters DC had recently acquired, just with different names.
@josh wilkinson To be fair, that’s just Watchmen. He also gave us V For Vendetta, From Hell, For The Man Who Has Everything, Whatever Happened To The Man Of Tomorrow, Tom Strong, John Constantine, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, his run on Miracleman, his run on Man-Thing, hell even Lost Girls was kinda brilliant.
@Mus815 I think you mean Swamp Thing, not Man-Thing. I’m not saying the dude is a bad writer but his hate on for all adaptations is a bit weird given that 2 of his most famous works are completely based on adapted material. Watchmen from nearly forgotten at the time golden age heroes and the entire cast of League of Extraordinary Gentlemen comprised of characters adapted from classic literature. Also Lost Girls was borderline porn adaptations of fairy tales.
@josh wilkinson I think his problem is with adaptations that do nothing but tell the same story again, but with slight alterations.
He probably prefers adaptations where characters are taken from pre-existing stories and then put into entirely new stories.
@Mus815 That would mean if we all went along with that, we could no longer adapt Shakespeare which whether movie studios admit it or not would damn near kill the movie industry since about 20% of all movies are loosely if not entirely based on either Shakespeare’s work or something inspired by it.
@josh wilkinson So, Moore’s an extremist, then. He just happens to be not entirely wrong.
I wasn’t gonna go see the movie even though it has The Rock but just because that hypocrite, retard opened his mouth.
i am gonna go watch it and bring friends
And what if you hate the movie? Indeed, what if you feel like those are 2 hours out of your life that you’ll never get back, 2 hours that you lost just because you wanted to uphold a petty grudge?
Life’s too short, man. Just watch Dawn of the Planet of the Apes instead, a movie that, for all of its genre trappings, is legitimately favorably comparable to the greatest of Shakespeare’s work. Hell, bring your friends. I bet they’ll get more of a kick out of it than fucking Hercules.
I am and have been so very very tired of Alan Moore for such a long time.
He’s a good writer, but he’s not Bukowski. Please shut the fuck up already and stop acting like it.
Eh, I’d say Bukowski and Moore are about the same. It’s just that Bukowski leans a tiny bit towards the literary, while Moore leans a tiny bit towards the pulpy.
I like The Rock and will therefore go see his movie. If it sucks, whatever. If I have fun, yay me. I don’t know who S. Moore is and frankly, I don’t care. If that means Alan Moore thinks I’m a jerk, he can bugger off somewhere else.
He’s a guy who wrote a comic book that was a slight variation on myths that have been around longer than the 3 biggest religions on Earth and should apparently get full credit for it despite it being in the public domain since before most of his ancestors were born.
Yeah, Moore was a genius. WAS. I’m in the “just shut up and get back to your kiddie porn” camp (seriously, he writes kiddie porn with fairy tale characters now. It’s creepy as shit).
But it does suck about writers not getting their due/pay. Then again, these are public domain characters. So it’s iffy.
Love the Rock (I’ll pretty much watch any crap with him in it and I’ll probably/eventually watch this), love the legend of Hercules (hell, I love the Disney movie) but Bret Ratner, the movie not being shown to critics until Thursday night (same time as it opens really), a 90 minute runtime (sounds like a salvage re-edit) – these things do not leave me to believe it’s going to be any good anyway.
He’s one of my favorite writers. He has odd, off-the-wall opinions on various subjects. He’s also totally right on this one.
Honestly the writer in question here had been around long enough to know a shitty contract when he saw one.
Too bad Roman Reigns couldn’t be Rock’s hair double
MOORE WANTS YOU!!!
On boycotting, Moore added the caveat “anybody who cares about Steve Moore”. That’s obviously not a boycott for the masses, but here is the media trying to incite a response from all the young, internet fools, who are instinctively going to call Moore an old, grumpy, prick.
To be fair, he is an old, Grumpy prick. I don’t understand why people now days think the quality of a person’s art is directly proportional to how likable they are. History is full of really talented assholes who everybody hated but loved their art. Michelangelo was a huge prick, same for the rest of the Ninja Turtle namesakes. Jackson Pollack was a dick to everybody. Orson Scot Card is a pretty decent writer despite being just a generally horrible person.
It should be boycotted simply because its crappy.
People will ask how I know it is crappy, as it has not been released.
I know things about movies.
Don’t go see this movie if you’re looking for an academy award winning performance. Do see it if you like the Rock and enjoy movie adaptions that are nowhere as horrible/disappointing as League of Extraordinary Gentlemen or the Transformers franchise.
In the one hand, there’s this, on the other hand RUFUS SEWELL. So yeah I’m gonna watch it because it has RUFUS SEWELL and IAN MCSHANE aka 1980S RUFUS SEWELL. In it, so it’s a no brainer.