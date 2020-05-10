News has come out that Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, better known to the wrestling world as former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio, was arrested in San Antonio on charges of sexual assault. News4 San Antonio is reporting that Chucuan allegedly assaulted a woman on May 3. She then reported the assault to local police on May 4, who have since arrested Chucuan.

News4SA continues:

When reporting the crime to police, the victim also said Chucuan slapped her across the head. When she asked him what he was doing, he allegedly slapped her over the head again.

The victim told police they walked downstairs and he forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. She told him she didn’t want to and he said not to cry because if she did, he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman told police Chucuan allegedly sexually assaulted her and had her injuries photographed.