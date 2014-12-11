‘El Patron’ Alberto Del Rio Is Reportedly Headed To Ring Of Honor

According to the internet’s leading source for wrestling maybes, Dave Meltzer has broken the news that Alberto Del Rio will be joining Ring of Honor in the new year.
While he hasn’t officially signed with Lucha Underground, it’s expected that he’ll be joining them at their next round of tapings. It’s suspected that Del Rio will join ROH for their upcoming January TV tapings. With most of their “big names” in New Japan Pro Wrestling for Wrestle Kingdom 9, Ring of Honor would need someone to anchor the tapings. That said, it’s a bit mystifying to think that an Actual Professional Wrestler who isn’t ancient and/or terrible is going to Ring of Honor. It’s like having your Real Life Wall Street CEO Dad show up to run your bake sale, y’know?
As always, this is all speculative, and we’ll keep you posted as to where El Patron officially makes his US home base when it is announced.
So what say you? Who do you think could match up best with Del Rio’s style and size, and also not look like a tiny baby independent wrestler while doing so? Drop us your ideas in the comments below.
Too bad Steen isn’t still there, I could see them working well together.
Yay!
It’s ROH, so all this means is that Michael Elgin will find a way to kick out of a cross arm breaker.
A.J. Styles, Bobby Fish, Tommaso Ciampa, Michael Elgin, Jay Briscoe, all just off the top of my head. But I know the ROH hate is strong among the UPROXX Kommentariat, so, whatevs.
I think she means WWE Main Event caliber Superstar, just worded it in to vague away, and other than AJ Styles, and that’s a long shot, those guys aren’t there yet.
Ah yes, AJ Styles. The guy who has broken four necks over the course of his career.
Yeah, I don’t get it. I get not loving the current ROH but ROH was the best independent promotion in America for about ten years.
BUT The ROH hate is strong around these parts.
It makes me wonder why they even bother posting ROH-related content at all. I’m reticent to say it because it sound so troll-ish, but it really reeks of some impressive groupthink.
ROH had a surprisingly good 2014.
Too bad Davey Richards wasn’t still there, so he could be broken in half in style.
I’ll go with Adam Cole.
Speaking of Lucha Underground, anyone know when their next set of tapings is?
January 17th, with the first episode airing on 2/4.
BUT, apparently El Rey aren’t that happy with LU because it’s crazy expensive for the ratings it gets, so maybe it’s “enjoy what you get” time.
THe network needs first run programming. I bet they cancelled matadore for it. THE stupid network is only in 17 houses in america. Also I bet the show gets supplimented with univision merney.
How expensive can LU be? It’s one set (and some locker rooms/office for backstage segements) and they probably aren’t paying the wrestlers a lot.
Something tells me ADR isn’t going to be down for selling triple power bombs, titl-a-whirl backbreakers, running tombstone pile drivers, power bombs into a rack attack and a swanton dive, all in one match.
I want a string of AR vs. Young Bucks matches. Make it happen.
Shit, ADR.
It probably won’t though since the Bucks would be in Japan at the time.
I’m looking forward to El Patron kicking out of 29 consecutive finishers.
Better than having a Briscoe as champion, I suppose.
definitely, if you ask me
Oh, let’s say Moe.
very happy about this. I wish ADR the best post-WWE career possible. I hope he proves himself and gets everybody on board with some spectacular action for us to enjoy!