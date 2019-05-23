Aleister Black Won’t Be Going To Saudi Arabia, Reportedly For Tattoo-Related Reasons

WWE

WWE keeps saying that Super ShowDown is in Jeddah, as though people won’t figure out what country that city’s in. Even if you didn’t already know, the fact that neither women nor Sami Zayn are allowed to go should be a pretty big clue that it’s Saudi Arabia. The latest shameful propagandistic extravaganza for the murderous autocratic regime of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is on its way, despite the epic shaming that WWE received for the last Saudi show, Crown Jewel. It’s easy not to care about your reputation when there’s enough blood money on the line, I suppose. Still, as the June 7 show approaches, more WWE Superstars turn out to be unable or unwilling to attend. Kevin Owens has refused, Daniel Bryan continues to be unwilling, and now another performer is officially out, although apparently for somewhat different reasons.