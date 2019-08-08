WWE Smackdown Live

On the July 30 edition of Smackdown Live, Sami Zayn challenged Aleister Black, threatening to beat and “expose” him so that “the hype could end, and he could heal and move forward.” You can watch that clip here.

Sami ended the challenge with, “… and I’m gonna do it at SummerSlam,” making it clear that the challenge was for, you know, SummerSlam. So it was surprising that Black actually answered Zayn’s challenge on the following Smackdown.

So what happened? Why was the match seemingly planned for and then scrapped from the SummerSlam card? On the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer noted that the change of plans had to do with Vince McMahon reportedly “tearing up” the show’s script and rewriting it himself only hours before air.