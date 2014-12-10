Alex Riley Has Lost His Damn Mind On Twitter, Wants To Be ‘Freed From His Cage’

Coming off Vince McMahon’s appearance on Steve Austin’s podcast there’s been a lot of talk of guys stepping up and reaching for brass rings recently, which apparently has had an adverse effect on Alex Riley’s brain, because the dude has taken a not-so-graceful swan dive off the deep-end on Twitter. Earlier this week Riley created the hashtag #FreeRiley and has been posting numerous laughably crude Photoshops of him behind bars, because the Miz’s shitty ex-lackey is being held down by the system man.
Here’s a few of the ridiculous/insane things Riley has tweeted over the past couple days…
The lunacy begins…
Uh-oh, Alex Riley found the “opacity” slider on Photoshop.
Will you also be more meat-filled and purple than Brock Lesnar? Please don’t take that as a challenge.
This was a re-tweet, but Riley doesn’t escape blame, because seriously, why would you re-tweet this?
Of course a lot of folks will immediately peg this as a work, but if it’s a work it’s remarkably believable in its sadness. Also, this being a work assumes WWE is actually investing time and energy in a storyline involving Alex Riley. No, I’d say we’re looking at one of two explanations — a) Alex Riley has gone legit crazypants, or b) he’s trying to get fired, which is kind of nuts in its own way. Dude, WWE pays you to sit there in a suit during pre-shows and flirt awkwardly with Renee Young on NXT – it’s really not a bad gig, but hey, if you want out, don’t let the cage door hit you on the ass on the way out.
Hell I’ll take his job to hang out at ppvs and NXT they can pay me minimum ref pay I’ll take it.
Alex Riley wrestled in house shows last weekend against Tyson Kidd although I’m not sure if it means he’ll be back in the ring full-time or he’s filling the void left by Zack Ryder.
He’s been wrestling NXT house shows for the past couple years, actually. He typically does jobs when they don’t have local talent to squash. I think he’s officially back on the road with WWE proper, though.
I to this day feel his big push was derailed by his horrible cross back tattoo..
He probably feels jerked around because during the recent European tour when the roster was short on talent, they had him lace up his boots and wrestle at a few house shows. He probably thought his wrestling career was over in WWE but then they gave him this glimmer of hope.
Personally, they should make him the new Zack Ryder in terms of getting squashed. At least it’ll keep him off the mic at NXT.
I feel kinda responsible. I thought Troy Aikman looked a lot like Riley during thanksgiving, and tweeted so. Now the Sister Army of Christ lady is following me (along with 15 other Alex Riley Fans) and he’s tweeting all crazy. Alex, there is a lot of drinking during thanksgiving. Troy wouldn’t want you to throw your suit job away!
TNA is not WCW and you are not Randy Savage!
Is he trying to get a Quizno’s sponsorship?
I miss having a local Quiznos. Loved their salads
Isn’t he a little young to play Ambrose’s dad?
+just got it
On the other hand, that’s the only way to get me on board with this.
+1
I hope it’s just A-Ry realizing that the company’s never going to treat him with any respect (as is the case for half the roster) and has decided to go out in a blaze of glory.
Keeping him employed is probably more respect than he deserves.
cant believe i agree with Nate.
best friends?
“Enough is enough and its time for a change!”
Considering that he’s terrible and one of the worst things about NXT, I would be okay with his dismissal. He has nothing to offer. And if they wanted to save money, maybe axe those pre/postgame shows. They are meaningless.
But whatever! Maybe this is some crazy work and WWE just finds this amusing!
The only thing they were good for was watching the Raw one to see the Superstars matches in the background, of course, since they moved it to the studio, I haven’t watched a single one.
I think it’s telling that A-Ry is so motivated to make some changes to his career, that he’s taking the advice to step outside of the comfort zone and demand change from his superiors and doing so in the easiest way by tweeting about it while taking the time to photoshop images of himself in cages. Or maybe he had them done a long time ago after his breakup with Miz (which, admittedly, was an impressive scene and I thought he was going to be a top face for a while. That is, until he revealed himself to be a true ignoramus of an extremely high caliber).
Vince McMahon has now scheduled another podcast with Steve Austin.
New Topic: The World Needs Ditchdiggers Too.
Not a huge loss
This is actually because Tout won’t let him delete his account.
he’s one of the last people i want to see wrestle. or talk during wrestling matches.
+1
This guy is the worst… he ruins NXT everytime he is on….. please #FREERILEY and by that I mean…. FIRE….
I say good for him. If he does get fired, it will show Vince is a complete hypocrite when he says that guys are afraid to take risks; he’s a “millenial” after all! Even though Vince also said, “Then don’t piss anyone off” about the guys being too afraid to do so, so he’s kind of already a hypocrite within that interview.
its different, this guy is terrible on the mic and in the ring….
I see a lot of people saying that he should be happy with being employed and getting paid to do the pre-shows. But I’d be really surprised if he’s making that much money doing that. Especially since he still has to travel.
I actually thought A-Ry was pretty good for that brief period after he broke away from the Miz. He showed a lot of fire as a babyface before it kind of fizzled and they had nothing for him… Also, his early NXT stuff was decent as a heel.
I don’t blame him for wanting more.
I liked A-RY too. His in-ring style reminded me of The Rock during his Corporation days. His theme music is one of my favoriite theme music in WWE.
@sub-zero glad I’m not the only one. He does blow on commentary though.
It’s funny because when he commentated on Main Event, Superstars and the one time on Smackdown he was fine but on NXT he blows.
@sun-zero maybe he does better with a producer/Vince micro managing him via headset.
LOL Sun-Zero! I must change my first name for the LOLs.
Whoops. Fat thumbs. Haha
I’ve said it before, WWE has a way to get people to not give a shit, so him starting to do that again is cool I guess.
On the other hand, this can only result in New Day levels of lameness, or another unbearable “announcer has to wrestle” comedy segment, at least that’s what the cynic in me is thinking.
A-Ry is a bad commentator, but compared to Tensai he’s Jim Ross.
I agree, yes, but would you SAY IT TO HIS FACE?
Yes and he would probably cry.
Miz holds the keys to the cage, right?
I can’t wait for Riley Alexander to show up in The Impact Zone™
At least he didn’t quote Ezekiel 23:20 #brassring
I love how the picture looks like someone’s trying to take the mic away from him
Oh man, all the lols.
I wish Riley’s BOSS entrance music had been given to someone worthwhile.
yep. that is all.
no one wants to watch this bitch wrestle