This week, WWE’s women’s divisions suffered two major losses to injury: Alexa Bliss was reported as injured following her Raw Women’s Championship match with Nia Jax at Backlash, and Charlotte Flair will have to undergo surgery to fix a ruptured breast implant.
As it turns out, Bliss wrestled on the first show of WWE’s United Kingdom tour on Wednesday (per Cageside), meaning the injury was either not as serious as initially expected, or is just a kayfabe excuse to remove her from television for a few weeks. Whether that’s for injury, to give Jax a clear runway for a new championship challenger or to help us forget the badly received body shaming stuff is still unclear.
As for Flair, her injury update somehow makes the situation sound better and worse at the same time. Per the Observer, yes, she is getting surgery to fix the implant, but the injury apparently happened way back before WrestleMania, and she’s been competing with the injury this entire time. She worked through WrestleMania as to not miss her big match with Asuka, then needed to stick around to drop the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Carmella and work the rematch. THEN she wanted to work the European tour. They even mention that she shot a body issue shoot with ESPN: The Magazine and the injury had to be worked around.
Those are your most recent updates; Flair’s situation is still concerning, but not concerning enough she couldn’t work through the injury for a month, and Bliss seems fine. So, positive news all around?
Is an implant leak an injury? Or just maintenance?
It’s probably in the same category as loosing a cap on a tooth, damage rather than injury.
Alexa’s ok? Shine the Dave M J signal! I want to hear how she’s immediately gonna win both womens titles and Money In The Bank
Dude, come on, at least give me SOME credit…
She’s beating Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal Four Way for the unified world titles. Then she’s going to Lucha Underground and stealing the Gauntlet from King Cuerno thus taking over the world.
DUH!
(all seriousness though, I’m glad she isn’t seriously hurt because I don’t want anyone to get injured and miss time and potentially lose their careers over it (even though I don’t think she would have) no matter how I feel about them as a performer. I’d be upset if Natalya had a career ending injury for goodness sake)
Pfft, you sell THE GODDESS short. She’ll hop over to the MCU and destroy Thanos with a single punch, take the Infinity Gauntlet, then beat Bayley and Sasha mercilessly with it, at the same time
(of course I don’t think you’d be happy to see Alexa Bliss injured simply because you don’t like her performances, I didn’t mean to suggest differently)
She’s totally fingersnap and suddenly have every single title in the world.
(I always hate injuries for what they do to careers on top of the obvious reasons. It seems getting hurt’s a good way to see management lose total faith in you. Cesaro could tell a couple stories, I’m sure. Hideo Itamis WWE career still hasn’t recovered from the times he went down.)