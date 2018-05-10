WWE Network

This week, WWE’s women’s divisions suffered two major losses to injury: Alexa Bliss was reported as injured following her Raw Women’s Championship match with Nia Jax at Backlash, and Charlotte Flair will have to undergo surgery to fix a ruptured breast implant.

As it turns out, Bliss wrestled on the first show of WWE’s United Kingdom tour on Wednesday (per Cageside), meaning the injury was either not as serious as initially expected, or is just a kayfabe excuse to remove her from television for a few weeks. Whether that’s for injury, to give Jax a clear runway for a new championship challenger or to help us forget the badly received body shaming stuff is still unclear.

As for Flair, her injury update somehow makes the situation sound better and worse at the same time. Per the Observer, yes, she is getting surgery to fix the implant, but the injury apparently happened way back before WrestleMania, and she’s been competing with the injury this entire time. She worked through WrestleMania as to not miss her big match with Asuka, then needed to stick around to drop the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Carmella and work the rematch. THEN she wanted to work the European tour. They even mention that she shot a body issue shoot with ESPN: The Magazine and the injury had to be worked around.

Those are your most recent updates; Flair’s situation is still concerning, but not concerning enough she couldn’t work through the injury for a month, and Bliss seems fine. So, positive news all around?