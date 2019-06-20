Alexa Bliss Explained Her Ongoing Health Issues And That Accidental Coffee Gimmick

WWE

This Sunday, Alexa Bliss faces Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Stomping Grounds. We all remember a time when she was in the title picture constantly, but this is a bit of a return for her, since she struggled with concussion problems and stayed mostly outside the ring for months, hosting WrestleMania instead of competing, and being pulled out of Money in the Bank at the last minute. She was apparently ready to have a match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but that didn’t end up happening. Now she’s back at the top of the women’s division, or at least near it, and she just gave an extensive interview about her recent WWE experiences.