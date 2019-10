The new WWE Draft was meant to start on Friday Night Smackdown and end on Monday Night Raw, but it seems there are still some loose ends being tied up. There had been vague talk since Friday about a “blockbuster trade” that was coming, and that seems to have happened on last night’s preview episode of WWE Backstage, but of course it wasn’t exactly the blockbuster that was promised, especially since the “trade” only went in one direction.