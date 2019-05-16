Alexa Bliss Has Been Pulled From Money In The Bank

05.16.19 11 mins ago

WWE

On Raw this Monday, Alexa Bliss didn’t take part in the Fatal Four-Way between that brand’s Money in the Bank ladder match participants —she let her new friend Nikki Cross take her place because the airline supposedly lost her gear on the way to the UK. At the end of that match, however, it was Alexa that climbed the ladder and took the briefcase after Nikki won. When that happened, I think we all expected Alexa to take part in the ladder match, with possible interference from Nikki. Unfortunately, WWE announced today that Alexa’s been removed from the match because she’s not medically cleared to compete.

