Alexa Bliss Is Injured, But Should Be Back Soon

Alexa Bliss hasn’t had a match since she and Nikki Cross lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to the Kabuki Warriors at Hell in a Cell a month ago today. She appeared briefly with Nikki on Raw the next night, when they ran in to attack the new champions, but Alexa’s been off TV ever since. She and Nikki Cross were “traded” to Smackdown (in exchange for nobody) during the WWE Draft, but Nikki’s been all on her own as she won a Number One Contenders match and challenged Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. All of this has had fans wondering, where’s Alexa?



On the premiere episode of WWE Backstage last night, surprising new WWE correspondent Ryan Satin revealed to Renee Young that Alexa Bliss is currently out with an injury, but it’s not that serious and they expect her to return soon. They never said what the specific injury was, but PWInsider reports that it’s a shoulder injury.

As for Alexa herself, she defended the state of her career on Twitter after Ringside News implied that the number of injuries she’s had might put that career in jeopardy.

Maybe try cutting back on the pointless stories & stop worrying about my career. It’s just fine https://t.co/zpNt1btovr — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 6, 2019

In the meantime, it might be best for Nikki Cross that she got to be her own person while rising up to challenge Bayley for the title, but hopefully we’ll see her and her best friend reunited soon.