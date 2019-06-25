Alexa Bliss Got Two Concussions From The Same Ronda Rousey Move

WWE

We spent a lot of 2018 (and the first half of 2019) wondering what was up with Alexa Bliss’s health. She seemed to constantly be getting removed from matches, and given things to do that weren’t wrestling, even though she was already a multi-time Women’s Champion. We all had a clear idea that she’d suffered multiple concussions, but the details went unreported. That changed this week with the release of Alexa’s WWE 365 documentary. One of the many things covered in the doc are the two separate concussions Bliss suffered from taking the same move from Ronda Rousey.