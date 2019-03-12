WWE Raw

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost will appear as correspondents at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey this April, but they won’t be hosting; that job will go to Alexa Bliss, who announced herself as the official “host” of the event during A Moment Of Bliss on Monday Night Raw.

Bliss put this year’s host over past hosts like Kim Kardashian (“this year’s host is bigger than any reality show”), The Rock (“this person is way more electrifying”) and New Day (“this year’s host has way more power of positivity”) before throwing to a “surprising” announcement video for herself. No mention of the WrestleMania 30 host, thank goodness. You can watch the announcement clip below.