Alicia Fox was reportedly on track to compete in the women’s battle royal Sunday night at WrestleMania 34 after an injury forced her to miss the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble just months prior.

Fox broke her tailbone during an in-ring workout ahead of the match in January and was subsequently pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge as well. Fox was reportedly torn up about missing the historic rumble match and Mandy Rose replaced Fox as Goldust’s partner in the Mixed Match Challenge.

She was scheduled to make her return to the ring at WrestleMania before video emerged from an altercation with Ronda Rousey’s husband and MMA fighter Travis Browne, Saturday night in New Orleans. She was reportedly then pulled from the women’s battle royal scheduled to air on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.