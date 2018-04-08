Alicia Fox Had A Costly Altercation With Ronda Rousey’s Husband Before WrestleMania

#Wrestlemania 34 #WWE
04.08.18 8 mins ago

YouTube

Alicia Fox was reportedly on track to compete in the women’s battle royal Sunday night at WrestleMania 34 after an injury forced her to miss the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble just months prior.

Fox broke her tailbone during an in-ring workout ahead of the match in January and was subsequently pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge as well. Fox was reportedly torn up about missing the historic rumble match and Mandy Rose replaced Fox as Goldust’s partner in the Mixed Match Challenge.

She was scheduled to make her return to the ring at WrestleMania before video emerged from an altercation with Ronda Rousey’s husband and MMA fighter Travis Browne, Saturday night in New Orleans. She was reportedly then pulled from the women’s battle royal scheduled to air on the WrestleMania Kickoff Show, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#WWE
TAGSALICIA FOXWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP