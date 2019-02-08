AEW Took A Big Step Forward In Wrestling History By Signing Nyla Rose

Warriors of Wrestling

If you watched the AEW event last night, you probably recognized a lot of the newly announced members of their roster, but maybe not all of them. Sonny Kiss, for example, isn’t quite as well-known as the Lucha Bros, even though he’s also appeared on Lucha Underground. Yuka Sakazaki certainly isn’t the legend that Aja Kongn is, although our joshi devotee friends assure us that she’s also pretty awesome. Another woman who appeared and isn’t all that well-known yet is Nyla Rose.

Nyla’s been wrestling since 2013 in promotions like Covey Pro, Warriors of Wrestling, and even Meiko Satomura’s own Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling in Japan. She’s also a transgender woman, which is still extremely rare in the pro wrestling mainstream. By signing with AEW, she probably just became the most prominent trans pro wrestler in the world. We could says, as Pink News did, that she’s the first trans wrestler to join a major promotion, but that would probably just lead to an argument about whether or not AEW counts as a major promotion yet. However, if AEW gets the TV deal most are expecting and becomes the success they seem to have the potential to be, Nyla Rose will be inarguably breaking new ground for trans people in wrestling.