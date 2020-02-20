Hours after the announcement of its new action figure line, All Elite Wrestling revealed another new product: a podcast called “AEW: Unrestricted.”



In a press release, AEW and TNT announced that Unrestricted will be a weekly show distributed by the WarnerMedia Podcast Network and hosted by Tony Schiavone and referee Aubrey Edwards. (It’s also a place you can hear podcast interviews with AEW talent conducted by AEW staff that presumably won’t have other episodes featuring people talking about why they think the coronavirus outbreak is fake, unchallenged by the host or other guests.)

The first episode, with Jon Moxley as the guest, was released today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms. AEW says other early episodes will feature Cody, Brandi Rhodes, and The Young Bucks.

Tony Khan released a statement about the new show: