All Elite Wrestling has been talking for months about the tournament to crown their first tag team champions, and on the latest episode of The Road to AEW on TNT, they finally revealed the bracket. Behold:

The #AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament begins on Wednesday, October 9th in Boston. Here is the complete bracket as seen on Road to @AEWonTNT Episode #3 pic.twitter.com/aA72ns4eDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 18, 2019

After a segment about Riho and an interview with MJF, Tony Schiavone broke down how this tournament will play out. As AEW announced last month, it will begin on the second episode of their TV show (which may or may not be called “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite”) on October 9 with a match between The Young Bucks and Private Party.