The Wrestling Episode: ‘Alvin And The Chipmunks’ Get These Hands

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on DailyMotion here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Alvin And The Chipmunks. What Is It?

Back in the 1950s, songwriter Ross Bagdasarian Sr. — famous for playing small roles in films like Rear Window and being in the cast of his cousin’s Broadway show — sped up a tape recorder so the chorus of his song ‘Witch Doctor’ sounded like it was being sung by chipmunks. He then turned that passing observation into a popular culture juggernaut responsible for three television shows, three direct-to-DVD movies, FIVE theatrically released movies and almost 60 albums that won six Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, a Golden Reel Award, and three Kids Choice Awards. Thank God dude bought a tape recorder with variable speeds, huh?

Which One Of Those Things Is This?

For this week’s column we’ll be talking about Alvin and the Chipmunks, the second animated series. It ran on NBC from 1983 until 1990, so if you grew up in the ’80s, this is the one you remember. It brought you action, and satisfaction.

The plot is about how a struggling songwriter (Dave Seville) living in an enormous mansion in the suburbs discovered three abandoned chipmunks on his doorstep. Instead of like, calling animal control, Dave decided to raise the animals as human children, dress them in shirts without pants, and train them to sing so he wouldn’t have to do any work. They become wildly successful child stars, so Dave keeps them cranking out the hits while lording himself over them so he can take their free will and money.

Sounds … Dark?

He’s the worst. This is the most goth show ever made.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Watch. Out. ‘Cause here it comes.