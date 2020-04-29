UFC Double Champion Amanda Nunes Is ‘Open To’ Joining WWE

She’s also been going down memory lane, recently posting a video of her win against Shayna Baszler at UFC Fight Night in 2015 on Instagram:

While she hasn’t fought in the UFC since December 2019, current Women’s Featherweight and Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes is staying plenty busy. She recently was featured in an episode of the Quibi series Iron Sharpens Iron (which she talked to UPROXX Sports about here ), and she’s training at home in hopes she’ll return to the octagon to defend her featherweight championship later this year.

Baszler is now a WWE Superstar, as is another woman who Nunes handily defeated in the octagon, Ronda Rousey. Was Nunes trying to send a message with her post? Sports Illustrated reached out to her with the intention of finding out:

“[Beating Baszler] was a huge moment in my career. It’s not about showing people that I hurt her, it’s a reminder to me about believing in my coach. My coach at the time wanted me to drop her with the leg kick, and that’s what happened.”

When asked point blank if she would have an interest in WWE, here’s what the 31-year-old fighter had to say:

“Not right now, but maybe later when I retire. I’m open to it. Why not? I could try something new.”

There you have it: Nunes/Rousey II at WrestleMania 37. Book it.