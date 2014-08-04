Holla: Anaheim Ducks D Sheldon Souray And Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly Are Engaged

Move over Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, there’s a new hockey-related “blonde model and low-level professional athlete” power couple! It was announced on Twitter late last week that Anaheim Ducks defenseman and 3-time NHL All Star Sheldon Souray had popped the question to his girlfriend, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly. The couple plans to wed whenever they’re done Instagramming their announcement.

It’s … gonna be a while.

The 38-year old Souray has had a respectable NHL career since breaking into the league in 1997, and has played for New Jersey, Edmonton, Dallas, Montreal and the Ducks. He’s also had a respectable career as the poor man’s Derek Jeter. Famous ex-girlfriends include New Zealand model/actress Kylie Bax (star of the 2001 Kirsten Dunst/Sisqo classic Get Over It) and Angelica Bridges, aka the ersatz Angie Everhart.

Kelly Kelly (real name Barbara Blank … yes, her real name is a better wrestling name AND a better description of her than “Kelly Kelly”) has a long relationship history of her own. She’s the go-to “hooked up with every wrestler” joke for jerks on the Internet, and her Who Dated Who page does a good job of illustrating that. The female CM Punk, if you will, if Punk was afraid to hit the ropes and never opened his eyes. If I were a better writer, I’d say she’s getting the D from Sheldon Souray.

We wish them the best in their future wedding endeavors.