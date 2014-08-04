Holla: Anaheim Ducks D Sheldon Souray And Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly Are Engaged

Move over Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, there’s a new hockey-related “blonde model and low-level professional athlete” power couple! It was announced on Twitter late last week that Anaheim Ducks defenseman and 3-time NHL All Star Sheldon Souray had popped the question to his girlfriend, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly. The couple plans to wed whenever they’re done Instagramming their announcement.
It’s … gonna be a while.
The 38-year old Souray has had a respectable NHL career since breaking into the league in 1997, and has played for New Jersey, Edmonton, Dallas, Montreal and the Ducks. He’s also had a respectable career as the poor man’s Derek Jeter. Famous ex-girlfriends include New Zealand model/actress Kylie Bax (star of the 2001 Kirsten Dunst/Sisqo classic Get Over It) and Angelica Bridges, aka the ersatz Angie Everhart.
Kelly Kelly (real name Barbara Blank … yes, her real name is a better wrestling name AND a better description of her than “Kelly Kelly”) has a long relationship history of her own. She’s the go-to “hooked up with every wrestler” joke for jerks on the Internet, and her Who Dated Who page does a good job of illustrating that. The female CM Punk, if you will, if Punk was afraid to hit the ropes and never opened his eyes. If I were a better writer, I’d say she’s getting the D from Sheldon Souray.
We wish them the best in their future wedding endeavors.
That group picture on the boat is the biggest collection of totally non-descript, almost-attractive blonde women since… um… I don’t know, I’m bad at this. A Baywatch casting call, or something.
My point is, I literally couldn’t pick KK out of that group until I went up to the previous picture to see what she was wearing.
Nature Boy Ric Flair would tell Mean Gene that a girl like her is “damaged goods” as his executive consultant Mr. Perfect laughed in the background.
Why did the WWE get rid of her. She was decent in the ring and was good looking.
You and I have vastly different definitions of “decent in the ring”.
Also, I think she quit ‘cuz she wanted out. I don’t think WWE let her go.
Decent in the ring = better than Eva Marie?
Yeah, if Kelly Kelly was decent in the ring, Cameron is Ric Flair.
Most of her career was during my dark period, but from the small sample that I saw, she was decent.
@wackazoa Eva Marie is the only person I can think of who is worse as well. Maybe Jojo, but I can’t recall ever seeing her attempt wrestlings.
Jojo has potential. There is a series of training videos from the diva boot camp from which they hired Eva, Jojo, Lana, and a couple of other NXT women, and Jojo was the standout. She caught on quickly, and Sara Del Rey kept telling the others to follow her lead if they weren’t getting something down. With enough training I think she will at least be better than K2 (excluding mic skills of course).
Well thank you for alerting me to this fantastic Instagram account RIGHT when its about to go downhill with dumb wedding planning pics instead of gratuitous modeling shots, Burnsy.
In the words of Jimmy Fallon playing Adam Sandler on Celebrity Jeopardy, this was definitely something that could have been BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION YESTERDAY!!!