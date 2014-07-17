And Now, All The Worst Quotes From Nikki Bella’s Interview With The Daily Star

The actual story of the Bella Twins is that they’re former novelty swimsuit models who were desperate to get on a reality show — they were on an episode of Fox’s Meet My Folks, for example — and parlayed that desperation into a 5-year run as pretty people WWE could send to WWE-related press events. They were also wrestlers, kind of. They spent some of 2012 and 2013 trying to be celebrities outside of wrestling, but you know how that goes, and they ended up returning pretty quickly. On the second run they got into real-life relationships with popular wrestlers (John Cena and Daniel Bryan) and showed a ton of improvement, but they’d achieved their dream of being reality stars on the WWE-themed Total Divas and it all kinda plateaued. Now one of them is a Fired Wife character and the other dresses as a sexy baseball player.
The BELLA TWINS version of the Bella Twins story is that they are the best and most important professional wrestlers in history. Also, they are starchildren with incredible emotions.
Nikki Bella (the sexy baseball player that dates John Cena) gave an interview with The Daily Star yesterday about how hard she works, how great she is and how perfect her relationship remains, and as a guy who makes fun of wrestling semi-professionally I felt obligated to share with you some of my favorite quotes.
Feel free to yell COME ONNN NIKKIIIIII after all of these.
“We’ve been part of the company for seven years. When new girls come in and they don’t have respect, it causes drama and we can butt heads.”
*seven non-consecutive years
One of the most interesting things about pro wrestling is that you show respect to veterans, even if the veterans have never had respect for pro wrestling. “Being around a long time” shouldn’t really make you a veteran, especially when the lion’s share of your time in the business has been spent dressing up like Sexy Mrs. Claus and acting super impressed by special guest star Clark Duke from Hot Tub Time Machine. Many of the “new girls” — particularly the ones coming up now like Paige, Becky Lynch or Bayley — have experience and an understanding of etiquette that blows the Bellas out of the water. It’s the whole “The Miz being Daniel Bryan’s pro on NXT season 1” thing, but in real life. And CONSTANTLY.
“I get really proud and say, ‘I’m a wrestler. I kick butt, so in your face!’ I’ve got moves you’ve never seen before.”
“Like that dropkick where I can only get one foot up.”
On John Cena:
“He’s so strong and different. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. I’ve found my soul mate. He’s so romantic that we’ve even reenacted The Notebook.”
“He’s so romantic, we did a romantic thing somebody wrote for us on a reality show.” Who knew that an extremely unrealistic woman would find her soulmate in an extremely unrealistic man with the same job?
“We train our butts off and follow a strict nutrition plan. It’s these little things that help separate the top from the bottom.”
Phrasing.
Nikki admits that, despite John’s “hard man image”, deep down he’s a real softie.
PHRASING.
“I’m fortunate that when John and I started dating he introduced me to the world of lifting weights. I’d shied away from it as it’s blokey, blah, blah, but John showed me that’s false.”
The use of “blokey” makes me wonder if the Daily Star talked to Nikki at all, or if this is one of those old Pro Wrestling Illustrated gags where they SAY Ric Flair stopped by their offices, but you know they’re full of shit.
Also, “mum.”
“Being in the entertainment industry, as a woman, you’re looked at and you’re judged. I don’t think people realise how tough it is. It affected me in the beginning. I guess it made me feel a little insecure so my mum told me to stop reading stuff online.”
Sorry, Nikki’s mum.
Nikki and Brie are part of the Be A STAR (Show Tolerance And Respect) campaign, which wants to ensure no one is treated unfairly because of their race, gender, religion or sexual orientation. And Nikki is passionate about being a strong role model for her young fans.
“I always think, ‘If I had a little girl, who would I want her to look up to?’
What do you even type here? Here, this. This is my response:
Poor Clark Duke.
I love Clark Duke, which is why he’s my go-to Raw guest celebrity.
And Sexiest Wrestlers Ever judge.
I guarantee she said “blokey” because she heard the Daily Star is from England and she thought it would make her sound smart.
I assumed it’s because she has no personality of her own and naturally absorbs the mannerisms of whoever she’s around.
She used to spend all her time with her sister and no one else, they were exactly, generically alike. She moves in with Cena, grows a Cegina and suddenly enjoys BAHSTON SPAHTS TEAMS.
She’s lucky the interview wasn’t very long, she only had time to absorb a few words.
You have now gotten me absurdly curious into the anatomy of a Cegina…
You Can’t Penetrate Me! Let me tell y’all somethin’. Now some of y’all want to do me and some of y’all don’t and that’s fine! But we all know that this girl here has no milk in her jugs! That’s just the run of the mill, Jill!
(Nikki’s opponent tries to attack, Nikki bunny hop dropkicks her out if the ring)
“Sex time is up, my time of the month is now! You can’t penetrate me, my time of the month is now! I’ve got a headache, I’m tired now! You can’t penetrate me, my time of the month is now!”
She really is the worst.
Also, good use of “phrasing” there.
Not so long as Eva Marie is around.
Eh, Eva Marie is the worst wrestler, possibly ever, and she’s dumber than the proverbial box of rocks, but Nikki is only barely better in the ring, at least equally as dumb, and also entitled and selfish to boot.
Hard Times
-Eva Marie
*Gunshot
I had no idea John Cena was really a big softie. I thought only assholes and dickheads granted 1 million Make-a-Wishes. Consider me enlightened, Nikki.
Only the toughest of the tough can claim the title of Fruity Pebbles mascot though. So she has a point. On the surface he does seem pretty hardcore.
I’ve heard that John Cena is three times as Hardcore as Tommy Dreamer.
To be fair, people who do charitable stuff can be assholes too. John Wayne Gacy and Chris Benoit both were known for their charitable work and, well, their lives didn’t turn out very good.
This all sounds like Nikki Bella but The Daily Star is a terrible newspaper over ‘ere in Jolly Old England Town. It prints the worst bullshit on a daily basis and misquotes everyone. So she MIGHT not be quite as stupid as she sounds here.
Nikki and John aren’t the only ones who recreated the Notebook…
[youtu.be]
LET’S DO IT, BABY!
My favourite part is when Titus went to kiss Darren.
My assumption is that when Cena and Nikki re-enact the Notebook, that John plays the Gena Rowlands character – he certainly sells like he’s got dementia.
THANK YOU, I’LL BE HERE ALL WEEK! TRY THE VEAL!
Nikki admits that, despite John’s “hard man image”, deep down he’s a real softie.
There is evidence to the contrary. We’ve all seen Cena’s Boner Run.
[m.youtube.com]
Of all the people I’d like my daughter to look up to, Nikki Bella is NOT one of them.
Nikki’s not even the BELLA I would choose for my daughter to look up to.
You would pick the Bella that married a troll for “love”.
@JSturm
I’m not gonna be all naive and assume Brie and Bryan are “soulmates” or whatever, but she did start dating him before he became really big in the company and certainly before he had clout. If she wanted to marry for money or power, there were a ton of better options at the time.
Plus even if you’re not basing it on love life, I’d be much more satisfied if my daughter looked up to the Bella who accepted the body she was born with as opposed to getting pumped with plastic so she would look good enough to convince her rich boyfriend to finally marry her.
What’s all this DB troll stuff? He’s a handsome guy when he cuts his hair and the beard off.
Uhoh my DB fandom has me defending his looks. I’ve got some things to think about.
So, did she do this in kayfabe? Because it sounds like it. Or is she that delusional?
Brandon surmised/joked the B&W of AJ’s Pipebomb that The Bellas are awful at separating reality and kayfabe. They don’t live in and are flustered by either continuity.
I think you mean venneran, Brandon.
VENERN
:reads article from Daily Star:
Shough610’s brain: yeah, I saw it too. Hold on, I’ll release some endorphins and pleasant images.
:imagines Sara del Rey royal butter flying Nikki Bella and winning the Divas title:
Me: Muuuuuch better
Why do your happy thoughts involve Nikki Bella as Divas Champion? Or is it that Sara’s Royal Butterfly is so awesome that AJ or Paige would hand over the title in fear? It’s the second one, yes?
Wait. Wait. Wait. Wait. Wait.
Be a STAR is an acronym?!?!?
I thought you were just supposed to scream STAR in a person’s face while saying it.
@Nate Birch Noooo no no. Haven’t the Rhodes boys taught you that anytime you say the word “star” you’re supposed to blind them with gold glitter then disappear
Oh my God — now I desperately want Be A STARdust vignettes *now*.
Be a STARDUST (Show Tremendous Awe and Reverence to Dazzling, Ubiquitous, Stunning Treasures)
Best. Acronym. Ever.
+1, this whole conversation should be in the Battleground top 10
I’m not gonna lie I came here expecting to see the interview in it’s entirety.
It’s so hard to cheer for DB when his wife is tagging along with him. I get that shes probably the less bitchy of the Bellas, but still. Its like “no, please don’t do the yes point. I’m not cheering for you, just your husband”.
“Despite being in incredible shape, Nikki hasn’t managed to escape the Twitter bullies, who make jibes about her weight.”
Ok, really, I know we’re all kinda teasing Nikki for her quotes here, but seriously. Anyone who would honestly call Nikki Bella fat or whatever is a moron. We can agree to that, right?
Also, it’s difficult for kids to look up to Nikki because her face is obscured from that angle.
Maybe she could try this: [m.youtube.com]
I clicked over to read the article and must comment on the headline. Are they insinuating that Nikki Bella is a transvestite?
John Cena gay?
“I’ve found my soul mate. He just doesn’t want to marry me or have kids, the two thing I want most.”
That doesn’t sound like a soul mate to me genius.
At least have the Bella you can obviously sympathize with. As a self-absorbed heel, Nikki kind of worked. But she’s clearly got very few redeeming qualities as a person. Plastic surgery, sleeping her way to the top, and she really can’t wrestle. Brie was awful, but then she actually started trying. And she’s gotten to average, and could even get to good if they give her more work.
One of the only times I ever saw Total Divas, Nikki bragged about the rich things Cena gave her. Brie mentions how Bryan gave her a little memento, and it was the greatest gift she ever received. It was clear which one was the actual human being.
wait what the heck is a novelty swimsuit