And Now, Here’s Chris Jericho And Dean Ambrose Playing Air Guitar To ‘Break The Walls Down’

#Dean Ambrose #Pro Wrestling #WWE
11.17.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho are pushed as the two coolest guys on the roster – Ambrose for the kids, and Jericho for the over-40 viewers (of which there are a lot). Of course this is pro wrestling, so cool is a very relative term. Sure, Jericho and Ambrose are cooler than the guy who exclusively wears jorts and t-shirts designed for children, but they’re still total goofs.

I enter the following fan-shot video from a house show in Glasgow, Scotland as evidence. The video starts with Jericho endorsing Dean Ambrose as the next big thing, which is nice to hear, but then things take a hard left-turn to Dorkville as Dean Ambrose starts air guitar-ing on a kendo stick to “Break the Wall Down” and Jericho joins him on a steel chair. Check out the video you’re going to be re-watching all morning below…

Yup. I wasn’t sure if Dean Ambrose was the future of WWE before, but now I’m pretty sure he’s going to fit in just fine on top.

via Wrestling Inc.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dean Ambrose#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSair guitarCHRIS JERICHODEAN AMBROSEPRO WRESTLINGWWE

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP