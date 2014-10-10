And Now, Highlights From Paragon League Wrestling’s Obsessive Rule Book

“I have been working on this for years. Paragon League started really when I was a small boy playing with action figures. I used to scribble down wins and losses in a notebook and have rankings. When that got to be too one dimensional I started to quantify wins and losses by adding values to different kinds.
But a few years ago, my buddy Nick D’Angelo and I developed a Road to Wrestlemania fantasy game that tracked in-ring and out-of-ring stuff…gave those actions a value…and then…it didn’t really do anything for us. It was fun as (heck) to play, and made watching WWE way more tolerable because it caused us to root for Santino Marella and other jobbers. You had to strategically pick who you wanted to have on your “roster” or team…and it ran from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania and every WWE televised event was scored…I was in a car with Nick who did commentary for CTWE…and we just were like “let’s make the fantasy game…a promotion…” which was great considering I had my own ideas for a promotion like this…with a ranking and scoring system since I was 12.
I used to have excel sheets that scored and ranked my CAWs in video games. I mean…this concept really has been with me for most of my life. I’m 27. I’ve been working with statistics and pro wrestling since I learned how to use basic excel at the age of 12. I used to just track wins and losses…but that got boring ‘cause one of my favorite CAWs seemed to always lose in simulated matches. so I was never able to put him in the championship matches based on the rules I wrote for the system. So I started making wins and losses quantifiable by style. You win by submission you get more points than winning by countout and so forth.”
Everyone got all that? Nerd kid is incapable of just smashing action figures together and making explosion noises like a normal person and has to quantify everything. Kid grows up and tracks wins and losses in video games, becomes frustrated that one of his characters is terrible, tries to rewrite the rules for the benefit of said character. Okay, with all of that sad back story in mind, let’s look at the rulebook that will revolutionize the world of professional wrestling.
INTRODUCTION AND DEFINITIONS
1.a. PARAGON LEAGUE WRESTLING is a statistic based professional wrestling organization that takes the drama and excitement of professional wrestling and blends it with the statistical tension of major sports.
Yes, because there’s nothing that can add tension like stats! I know in between each nail-biting pitch of these last few extra-innings baseball playoff games, I’ve rushed to recalculate everyone’s VORP to make things more exciting.
1.e. COMPETITOR RATING or PARAGON RATING refers to the amount of points that a competitor has accumulated over the course of the season.
1.f. MATCH POINTS refer to the points earned within a match.
1.g. COMPETITION POINTS refer to any points earned for competing, but are not earned during the match itself. These are the points given for winning championships and for competing in specific match-types.
Yeah, the basic gist of PLW is that while winning matches is important, so does the manner in which you win, because then you can earn more points, and more points means a higher score. Scores are important in other sports, so to put them in wrestling will mean the wrestling also becomes important!
SEASONS AND EVENTS
2.a. Paragon League Wrestling uses a season format
2.b. The 2014 Paragon League Wrestling Season will run from September 2014-February 2014
I know it’s a simple typo, and I’m sure I’ve made more than my fair share throughout my post history, but I like the idea that PLW runs backwards, Benjamin Button-style. That concept certainly seems like more of a Chikara move. “We have crowned our champion at the start of the year, now to determine how it happened!”
3.a. Events are host to the matches for the season.
3.c. While matches are the primary attraction at the events, other attractions may occur.
3.d. Most events are subject to a brief intermission.
I want to know what other attractions could possibly occur during an independent professional wrestling event. Interviews? Fan interactions? RAFFLES?
Finally a promotion for bureaucrats.
I can’t imagine Teddy Long lasting long in PWL. “Now hol’ on a minute, playa! You four fightin’ in the ring, we gonnaget some the papers signed and fill in some forms and submit them to the board and in a week, we gonna have a tag team match!”
But how would these rules apply to a Miz/Damien Mizdow match, since Damien Mizdow is simultaneously taking the same amount of damage/using the same offense as Miz in a match how does he get scored? Shouldn’t Damien Mizdow get more points because unlike the Miz, Mizdow is actually awesome.
Well, he’s not actually doing moves to another person, so I don’t think he gets ghost-points
@Lobster Since Mizdow is doing this on both Raw and Smackdown I don’t think that we should rule out the possibility of Mizdow actually taking on Ghost of Andre the Giant* repeatedly. Taking on an actual ghost should count.
*Ghost of Andre the Giant will be revealed as Old Man Wilkins in the next Scooby Doo goes to WrestleMania movie.
Someone’s been listening to the Ross Report.
Step aside, fantasy football. There’s no way you can compete now.
Not gonna lie, I would have been all about this when I was 12.
I don’t think this level of kayfabermetrics really helps story-telling, though. It’s more of an analytical tool. For example, Brock Lesnar is leading the WWE in SLAM (Suplex Level over Average Midcarder), which could have told you before SummerSlam that he was favoured to beat Cena, who despite his flashy win-loss record doesn’t really have the stats to back it up.
thank you for introducing SLAM into my life :D
I genuinely love the concept of attaching stats to WWE matches. I might start doing that in the future.
This is literally what all old white men think that sports analytics is.
I call BS on Cena losing the numbers game.
*the damn numbers game
What’s a COMPE and why is it working with TITOR? Is Paragon part of The Flood?
Paragon seems to be pretty-anti lucha and general Chikara fun stuff, so probably
Does the rulebook say how many wrestlers are allowed in a rumble? It seems odd to have a rumble win be worth the same amount of points if there’s 20 wrestlers or 30 wrestlers.
there is no limit to people entering the RUMBLE GAMES match
EVOLVE has evolved!
This is pretty much Cones of Dunshire in wrestle form, isn’t it?
I could be wrong, but I don’t think FER is being described in there very well, since the way you’re describing it, a given match can only have an FER of 0, 0.5, or 1.0, which doesn’t really make a lot of sense, though over a number of matches, I suppose it will start to work out differently. I *think* what they’re getting at is that if you do your finisher(s) 10 times to get one pinfall/submission, your FER would be 0.1, in which case Lesnar should have an FER of 0.5. This might bear out as Paragon has more matches.
