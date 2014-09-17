And Now, Some Important Questions About Dean Ambrose’s Drunken Deathmatch

It’s true what they say… you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s away shooting a movie.

With Roman Reigns just sort of treading water and Seth Rollins doing monkey noises on Raw, we could really use Dean Ambrose back to liven things up and remind us that The Shield was basically the best thing ever. But since he’s still on the set of WWE Films’ Lockdown playing cops and robbers, we here at WithSpandex are left to dig through the archives to bring you your Ambrose fix. If you’re up to date on your indy wrestling stuff, you may have seen this. If not, then oh man, I wish I could see your faces when you watch it.

Ladies and gentleman, may I humbly present the Curt Hennig Drunken Taipei Deathmatch. We take you now to the 2010 IWA Mid-South Prince of the Deathmatch Tournament, already in progress.

SO MANY QUESTIONS.