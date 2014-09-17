And Now, Some Important Questions About Dean Ambrose’s Drunken Deathmatch

It’s true what they say… you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s away shooting a movie.
With Roman Reigns just sort of treading water and Seth Rollins doing monkey noises on Raw, we could really use Dean Ambrose back to liven things up and remind us that The Shield was basically the best thing ever. But since he’s still on the set of WWE Films’ Lockdown playing cops and robbers, we here at WithSpandex are left to dig through the archives to bring you your Ambrose fix. If you’re up to date on your indy wrestling stuff, you may have seen this. If not, then oh man, I wish I could see your faces when you watch it.
Ladies and gentleman, may I humbly present the Curt Hennig Drunken Taipei Deathmatch. We take you now to the 2010 IWA Mid-South Prince of the Deathmatch Tournament, already in progress.
SO MANY QUESTIONS.
- What is his deal with blue jeans? Does he get +5 on Fortitude saves for equipping them or something?
- Busch Light? Really?
- Is “Sweet Caroline” the only Neil Diamond song he knows, or could he throw in a little “I Am… I Said” for good measure?
- Is he including his Combat Jeans when he says he has more title belts than he has pairs of pants?
- Why isn’t EVERYONE hip-thrusting at the “BA ba daaaaaaaa” part of “Sweet Caroline” yet?
- How much of the lyrics did he remember compared to the average Boston Red Sox fan? (Calm down, I like the Sox.)
- How does this match even work? Is it just “Take a shot every two minutes” or are there additional rules?
- How in the world did he end up losing this match to a guy named NEIL DIAMOND CUTTER?
- Who thought it was a good idea to mix alcohol and barbed wire in the first place?
- Remember when the comments section of this video was all CZW fans instead of Tumblr fangirls?
If he comes back to ” Sweet Caroline” at NoC they will have earned my money for the next year
You’d think WWE’s movie arm would get Ambrose in a remake of “Saving Silverman.”
Here’s the actual match: [vimeo.com]
[vimeo.com]
Nothing about this match makes sense.
And dear lord, did Neil Diamond Cutter have a Four-way with the announcer’s mother, girlfriend and sister or something? It’s an endless barrage of “I WANT NEAL DIAMOND CUTTER TO DIE. I WANT MOXLEY TO TAKE A KNIFE AND MURDERLIZE NEILL DIAMOND CUTTER IN THE FACE UNTIL HE DIES OF DEATH.”
I like that they could only afford 1 shot glass.
Was that a sack tap?
Maybe I’m out of touch with the audience…. but this was terrible.
Neil Diamond Cutter is the greatest name in the history of Pro Wrestling.
Hey remember that time Ambrose got blackout and had sex dressed in a bear suit?
[m.youtube.com]
It’s…challenging…to be a Dean Ambrose / Jon Mox fan. But by God, this is part of the reason I love him. What a goober :)
I feel druinker after just watching that and I’ve had like a quart of cheap Canadian whisky today
The Sandman Stone Cold Dean Ambrose.
Give this man a spork.