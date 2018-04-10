Our Favorite Moments From The 8th Wonder Of The World, Andre The Giant

#HBO #WWE
04.10.18 45 mins ago

HBO.com

You’ve seen us cover news of the Andre the Giant documentary from HBO Films and Bill Simmons since it was first announced, from all the trailers and updates, to our own official review of the doc from last week.

Now, get ready for some of our personal fond memories of Andre’s career. Here are our eight favorite moments from the public life of the Eighth Wonder of the World

The Depth and Soul Of His Poetry

A lot of people don’t know this, but for as good as William Goldman’s screenplay from his own book was, all of Andre the Giant’s lines in The Princess Bride were improvised. It’s true! (it is absolutely not true) There was no moment where Andre’s beautiful off-the-cuff inspiration (again, this is totally not true) was more evident than (again, not true in the slightest) in this perfectly composed in the moment (guys, I’m making this up) eloquently baroque sonnet (last time, 100% making this up. Not even sure I used those last three words correctly.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#WWE
TAGSANDRE THE GIANTHBOWWE

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP