Boxing Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Says He Rejected An Offer From WWE

The start of WWE Smackdown airing on Fox was also the start of multiple storylines about pro wrestlers fighting people from the combat sports world, and now Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury are set for WWE’s biggest show of the month.

A recent Daily Mail interview revealed that WWE had its eyes on a different shoot fighter earlier this year: unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. However, Ruiz decided to focus on his next big fight, a rematch with Anthony Joshua, rather than step into the wrestling ring.